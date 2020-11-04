COLUMBIA - Missouri may have won over Arkansas 3-2 on Wednesday, but it was Kylie Deberg's match as she broke two of her own career highs.
Going into the match Deberg had a career high of 27 kills, setting that record for herself in 2019 against Florida. The year before, she set her career high of seven aces in a Georgia game. She went ahead and broke both highs at once on Wednesday.
She began to steal the spotlight as she served up four straight aces in set two of the match. She would go on to serve eight aces, enough to set that new career record.
That gave the Tigers a comfortable lead before they picked up wins in the first two sets. Arkansas fought back, winning the next two sets and looking hopeful as they tied the match. With the match tied 2-2, Missouri flipped the momentum.
Deberg racked up her total kills to 28, many proving to be too hot to return for Arkansas. That's another career high.
The team will try to sweep its series against Arkansas on Thursday at the Hearnes Center.