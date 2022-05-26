COLUMBIA- Dennis Gates sent out his "bat signal" Thursday and shortly after Mabor Majak announced via Twitter his commitment to Missouri basketball.
I want to thank coach Gates and the staff for the opportunity.Can’t wait to get to work. #committed.#miz🐯 pic.twitter.com/QXwmea6LNB— Mabor Majak (@MaborMajak) May 26, 2022
Majak comes from Cleveland State where he played under Gates for two seasons. He joins teammates D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion who announced they would be following their coach to Mizzou earlier this Spring.
The 7'2" center appeared in 23 games last season for the Vikings where he averaged just over 4 minutes a game and 0.5 points a game. Majak has the possibility to having playing eligibility for 3 more seasons.
Majak is originally from Biemnon, South Sudan, but he played high school basketball at Hamilton Southeastern high school in Fishers, Indiana, after moving to the United States.
Mizzou Basketball has yet to be announce whether or not Majak will be under full-scholarship or a walk-on. If Majak is a scholarship player this means Gates will be up to 12 scholarship athletes for the Tigers next season. The NCAA limit is 13 meaning Gates would only be able to add one more scholarship player.
With Majak as a scholarship player, here is what the current roster would look like:
- Kobe Brown
- Kaleb Brown
- Ronnie DeGray III
- Deandre Gholston
- Tre Gomillion
- D’Moi Hodge
- Noah Carter
- Sean East
- Mohamed Diarra
- Aidan Shaw
- Nick Honor
- Mabor Majak