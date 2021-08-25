DENVER - It was announced early Tuesday that former Missouri quarterback, Drew Lock will not be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos this upcoming season. Teddy Bridgewater was awarded the starting quarterback position.
Although upsetting and disappointing, Lock took on this news to the best of his ability and thought about his team first.
"It's going to be about me finding ways to still make this team great, whether that's in practice, working with Teddy, trying to find ways for him to get better," said Lock. "Whatever he needs me to do, that's pretty much my goal. Look in the mirror, see what I need to get better at. Figure out what it is to keep progressing, keep getting better."
Lock said that the news was tough to take in, especially when he had to sit in the team meeting where Bronco's Head Coach Vic Fangio broke the news to the entire team.
"It just came down to being able to choose, maybe a little bit of experience," said Lock about Coach Fangio's choice to start Bridgewater.
Right now, Lock will serve as Bridgewater's backup, and will have to remain healthy just in case he gets called up.