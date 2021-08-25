Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The effects of high heat are cumulative. This is a 4 day heat event meaning that heat index values up to around 105 are expected each afternoon. Warm nighttime temperatures will allow little recovery for those who are sensitive to heat. Heat related illnesses will become more likely each day of the event. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&