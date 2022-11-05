COLUMBIA- Two days after Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker signed a new contract Mizzou Football extended Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz with a new deal. Drinkwitz's new contract keeps him in place through the 2027 season.
“You can’t do this alone, and our players, coaches and staff have worked their tails off and stuck with the process as we’ve built this program," said Drinkwitz in a news release. "We feel strongly about our trajectory and are proud to represent our state’s flagship institution."
Drinkwitz is 15-16 as Mizzou's head coach heading into Saturday's game with Kentucky. The Tigers have qualified for a bowl game in each of his first two seasons, missing the Music City Bowl against Iowa in 2020 due to COVID and losing to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl in 2021.
Drinkwitz's original contract paid him $4 million per season. While terms of the new deal were not immediately released, a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch says he is expected to receive a raise with the extension.