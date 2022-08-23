COLUMBIA - Just over a week before the season opener against Louisiana Tech, Mizzou football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz named 8 captains for the upcoming season. Mizzou will have four captains each from the offense and the defense.

On the defensive side, Mizzou's captains will be four seniors: safety Martez Manuel, linebacker Chad Bailey and defensive linemen Darius Robinson and Isaiah McGuire.  

The offensive captains are: senior offensive tackle Javon Foster, senior wide receiver Tauskie Dove, graduate student wide receiver Barrett Banister and sophomore quarterback Brady Cook. Cook was recently named starting quarterback just ten days into training camp, winning an open competition with three other QBs.

Mizzou opens the season at Faurot Field on Thursday, September 1st at 7 pm against Louisiana Tech.

