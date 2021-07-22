BIRMINGHAM- As reports continue to swirl that a pair of Missouri's former Big 12 rivals may head to the SEC, Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz faced plenty of questions about Oklahoma and Texas on Thursday at SEC Media Days.
"I've got a lot of thoughts on it," said Drinkwitz. "First of all, as I tell recruits all the time, we're the best league in college football and everybody wants to play there. And now you've got two iconic brands that want to join, too."
While the prospect of restocking Missouri's schedule with a couple of old foes is intriguing to fans, Drinkwitz continued to push Mizzou's chief SEC rival: Arkansas.
"I kind of like the rivalry that we have going with Arkanas," said Drinkwitz, who grew up in Arkansas. "I don't remember the last time they beat us so I kind of like that one."
Multiple reports in the past two days have said that Oklahoma and Texas will inform the Big 12 Conference of their decision to leave in the near future. The SEC Network even mused that Missouri could end up in a four team division with the Sooners and Longhorns if the move happens.
SEC Network, the league’s own TV channel, has some ideas. pic.twitter.com/MSnth9IYMM— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 22, 2021
"It's an exclusive club and not everybody gets in, so good luck," said Drinkwitz.
CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd reported on Thursday morning that Big 12 schools will meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss the issue of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the conference.
Big 12 ADs and CEOs meeting at 5 pm today to discuss Texas, OU situation.— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 22, 2021
While the reports and rumors continue to circulate regarding the possible addition of the two powerhouse programs, Drinkwitz said his focus remains on Mizzou's season opener against Central Michigan on September 4th.
"I can't forecast the future. No idea what that's gonna look like but man, Central Michigan is gonna be a tough challenge."