COLUMBIA- As college football teams await the next round of COVID test results and fans analyze how that affects roster numbers, Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz reminded everyone why it's all so important at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
"This is the SEC which is a tremendous league, in my opinion it's second to just the NFL," said Drinkwitz. "So you're playing against NFL players and there's a difference between a NFL defensive lineman and a true freshman offensive lineman and their development process."
That's why the SEC put in not just an overall roster guideline of 53 total scholarship players to play safely before the season started but additional position group thresholds at certain spots. The SEC recommends teams have at least 7 scholarship offensive linemen, 4 defensive linemen and 1 quarterback. Having fewer than that number of players at those specialized positions can put the game in jeopardy from a safety standpoint.
"If you put somebody out there that's not ready, on either side of the ball really, then you risk injury," said Drinkwitz.
"You can cross-train wideouts, DB's, linebackers, tight ends. But the o-line, d-line and quarterback are such a specific position that I think you're potentially putting people in harm's way."
Drinkwitz added that each coaching staff needs to make its own decisions regarding how close to get to a particular threshold when deciding if playing safely is possible each week.
"I think each individual coach has to know his team and my job is to do the very best I can for the University of Missouri football program," said Drinkwitz. "I'm beholden to the University of Missouri and our football program and what's in the best interest of our program."
According to Drinkwitz, Missouri submitted a roster that had 59 scholarship players to the SEC for Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. Drinkwitz is hopeful that Mizzou will get several players back for the game after playing with just 52 scholarship players in last Saturday's win over South Carolina.