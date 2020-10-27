COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz told media (while knocking on the wooden podium he spoke at) that the team currently has no active COVID-19 cases as the Tigers prepare to play Florida on Saturday. The Tigers were tested on Tuesday morning and will be tested again on Thursday.
That was the good news that Drinkwitz revealed at this weekly press conference on Tuesday. The bad news is that Mizzou continues to struggle with depth. Drinkwitz noted that the Tigers will only have 64 scholarship players when they travel to Gainesville, FL to face the Gators. Drinkwitz said the reduced numbers are the result of non-COVID injuries, season opt-outs and transfers.
Drinkwitz declined to give an update on injured players saying,"I watched a press conference yesterday where there wasn't much reporting done so I'll just keep mine. I'll let y'all figure that one out on Saturday."
Drinkwitz also addressed the most recent departure from the program. On Monday wide receiver Maurice Massey was dismissed from the team following a domestic violence arrest. Drinkwitz said he handles discipline and dismissals from the program on a case by case basis.
"Maurice Massey opted out of the Fall season," said Drinkwitz. "Part of the condition of the opt-out is you have to maintain good standing with the University and in your personal life. Obviously it's a disappointing situation for him to be in. I just felt like it was in the best interest of our program to move on based on the violation of his opt-out."
"Each situation can end differently," added Drinkwitz. "There's no hard and fast rule. We really only have two rules in our program: number one is be on time and number two is the team comes first."
Mizzou plays at Florida Saturday at 6:30 pm.