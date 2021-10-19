ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden committed to Mizzou on Tuesday.
The moment @lutherburden3 made many #Mizzou fans very, very happyvia @KSDKSports WATCH ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uUkBgeZ9SV— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 19, 2021
Burden, a 5 star player according to most recruiting websites, committed to the Tigers over Georgia and Alabama.
Burden is the top wide receiver in the class of 2022 and the #6 overall player in the country, according to Rivals.
The commitment from Burden moves Mizzou's 2022 recruiting class up to 15th nationally, according to Rivals.
Burden was previously committed to the University of Oklahoma.
Burden will be joined in the class of 2022 by 4 stars quarterback Sam Horn, defensive back Issac Thompson and defensive tackle Marquis Gracial, among a number of other 3 and 4 star prospects.
Luther Burden- "We're gonna rebuild this thing..."video via @KSDKSports pic.twitter.com/smtk740ieI— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 19, 2021
Burden is the second highest rated recruit in history to commit to the Tigers, only trailing wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham.