COLUMBIA - Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz is set to become the highest paid coach in any sport in the school's history under his new contract extension.
KOMU obtained the contract through an open records request.
Contract Details
Under the extension Drinkwitz is set to earn $6 million in 2023. His salary will then incrementally increase by $250,000 each year until 2027. By then he will be making $7 million annually.
The base pay of the contract will remain the same at $450,000 a year. Drinkwitz's guaranteed compensation increases with the contract's supplemental pay.
Drinkwitz will also have substantially more money to pay his assistant coaches in the coming years. The staff salary pool for assistant coaches is moving from $5.2 to $6.3 million. The salary pool for all other football support staff is also increasing from $1.2 million to $3.5 million.
The additional money for assistant coaches comes just days after Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker signed an extension to remain at Mizzou. Baker is getting a raise to $1.1 million next year from $600,000 this year. His salary will also increase $100,000 each year until 2025, when he'll be set to make $1.3 million.
The increased salary pool for assistant coaches also gives Drinkwitz the money to hire an offensive coordinator this offseason if he chooses to do so. Fans have been calling for the head coach to add an offensive play caller as the offense has struggled this season.
Monetary changes were also made to performance incentives section. Drinkwitz can earn the following based on the objectives:
- Win their SEC division/make the SEC Championship game: $150,000
- Win the SEC: $300,000
- Make in Birmingham, Gasparilla or non-SEC affiliated bowl game: $100,000
- Make a SEC affiliated bid bowl game: $150,000
- Make a New Year's 6 bowl (non-playoff game): $300,000
- Make a College Football Playoff game: $450,000
- Make the National Championship game: $600,000
- Win the National Championship: $750,000
- Win National Coach of the Year: $75,000
Changes were also made to Drinkwitz's buyout. Under the previous agreement the University of Missouri would have to pay him 70% of salary remaining on the contract at the time of termination. That number under the new extension jumped to 75% with an additional $6 million the University would have to pay him initially at the time of termination.
The new extension is fully mitigated, meaning if Drinkwitz were to land another job after being fired then the buyout is cleared for every dollar based on his new salary.
If Drinkwitz was to leave or terminate the contract himself, he would owe the school $6 million. That number drops by $1 million after every year of the contract.
Outlook
“Incredibly grateful to obviously President (Mun) Choi and (athletic director) Desireé (Reed-Francois) and the Board (of Curators) for believing in the direction of our program,” Drinkwitz said after Kentucky game.
LISTEN: During his postgame press conference, #Mizzou head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz was asked about receiving a two-year contract extension today.
Mizzou announced the 2-year amendment Saturday before the game against Kentucky. A game the Tigers would eventually drop to the Wildcats.
Drinkwitz's has a 15-17 record at Mizzou, with a 10-14 record in the SEC. Mizzou is currently 4-5 on the year and would need to win two out their last three to become bowl eligible.
The Tigers have a tough challenge this week on the road against #5 Tennessee, followed by a home night game against New Mexico State and the Black Friday game against Arkansas.
“You can’t do this alone, and our players, coaches and staff have worked their tails off and stuck with the process as we’ve built this program," said Drinkwitz in a news release at the time of the announcement. "We feel strongly about our trajectory and are proud to represent our state’s flagship institution."