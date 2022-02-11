LOS ANGELES - Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner. Here is everything you need to know about the big game.
Where is the game?
The Super Bowl LVI will be hosted by the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Construction finished on the stadium in 2020. It is the first Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium and the third Super Bowl in LA (1967, 1993).
Who is playing?
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off for the Lombardi Trophy.
The Rams enter the game following playoff wins at home against Arizona, at Tampa Bay, and at home against San Fransisco to win the National Football Conference.
The Bengals beat Las Vegas at home, Tennessee in Nashville, and Kansas City at Arrowhead to win the American Football Conference.
The Bengals are the home team even though the game will take place at the Rams home stadium.
When is the game?
The game is scheduled to kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Live pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. You can watch the game on KOMU 8 or stream it on Peacock.
Who is the performing at the game?
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are headlining the halftime show. Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem.