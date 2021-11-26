This is what we know, the biggest concerns and the bigger picture before Mizzou finishes its regular season in Fayetteville Friday.
What we know
Mizzou has qualified for a bowl for the second straight season under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
"It's the only reason he came back because he'd never been to a bowl game. We came through today for that," an emotional Drinkwitz said about senior offensive lineman Michael Maietti after beating Florida.
Drinkwitz said after an overtime loss to Boston College in September he would have gone for two given the chance. That game ended on a Connor Bazelak end zone interception.
Drinkwitz got his chance against Florida. Bazelak made good on his end zone pass this time around, connecting with pressure in his face to an open Daniel Parker Jr.
"Daniel was kind of a last resort on that play," Bazelak said Tuesday. "I kinda had to improvise. You know, shoot a little fadeaway."
Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen showed up to his postgame press conference last season in a Darth Vader costume after his Gators beat Missouri 41-17. Drinkwitz let him know that this year, his Tigers had the high ground.
"May the force be with you," Drinkwitz said after pulling up his hood and revealing a toy light saber.
The University of Florida fired Mullen the next day.
Sitting at 4-5 two weeks ago with three SEC teams left on the docket and the FBS' worst ranked rush defense, it was quite the turnaround to become bowl eligible before the Battle Line Rivalry.
Biggest concerns
The biggest concern this season has often fallen to the defensive line. At times, they seemed to show no resistance as opponents consistently ran for over 200 yards on them.
That has changed. The last two games, The Tigers' biggest concern has been answered.
Missouri gave up less rushing yards in the last two weeks combined than it had in any single game before that. 150 surrendered between the two games (57 to South Carolina and 93 to Florida) compared to its next-lowest single game total of 166 to Georgia.
The players are the same. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said the scheme is the same. The on field product is not.
Both Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat have won SEC defensive lineman of the week for their performances the last two games. On paper, Arkansas will be a tough matchup for the defensive front with the 14th best rushing offensive in FBS. If Jeffcoat and McGuire keep playing at an all-SEC level, the Tigers will have a chance to slow the Razorbacks down.
Bigger Picture
Mizzou has dominated the Battle Line Rivalry.
The Tigers lead the all-time series 9-3. Since the schools introduced the Battle Line Trophy in 2015, Missouri has won five out of the six meetings, including five straight.
This will be the first time either school enters the game ranked since 2015, with Arkansas clocking in at 25. The Razorbacks played Alabama close last week and has some big wins on the season, including one over 14th ranked Texas A&M.
It's a much improved Arkansas squad from a season ago, when Mizzou won on a walk-off Harrison Mevis field goal in a 50-48 thriller. The Tigers are 14.5 point road underdogs. It will be a real test of how far they have come along over the last two weeks.
The Battle Line Rivalry kicks off Friday at 2:30 CT on CBS.