This is what we (don't) know, the biggest concerns and the bigger picture before Mizzou hosts South Carolina in a pivotal SEC matchup on Saturday.
What we (don't) know
This week, I had to change the format up a bit. There are more questions than answers right now before Saturday's game.
Bazelak (again) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game. He was at practice on Tuesday, but he did have on a leg brace. The team still isn't saying much, other than he's not 100% with the same soft tissue injury. Bazelak didn't play last week with a questionable designation. As long as the team keeps him in that spot on the injury report, it doesn't reveal much about his actual playing status.
Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday the team can't prepare three quarterbacks for the starting role Saturday. That said, he did not say which one of the three would be taking on the starter role.
"They both did some really good things, but at the end of the day, we didn't play well enough at that position in order to give ourselves a chance to win," Drinkwitz said about the play of Tyler Macon and Brady Cook against Georgia.
Lastly, it's hard to judge the strength of South Carolina. They needed a game winning drive just to rally past Vanderbilt 21 to 20 in week 8. Then last week, they turn around and trounced Florida 40-17. It makes it hard to get a good read on this team.
The biggest concerns
Mizzou is no longer seen as superior to South Carolina.
Coming in to the season, the media poll ranked the Gamecocks second lowest in the SEC East, two spots below Missouri. They had been playing true to form, beating who they were predicted to beat and losing to who they were expected to lose to, until the Florida game a week ago.
Missouri has not met its preseason SEC expectations. Taking a loss to Boston College who was without its starting quarterback, allowing 62 points to Tennessee at home and getting all they could handle from Vanderbilt, it all factors in to how the line for this game is even, despite Mizzou being the home team.
The bigger picture
Both schools desperately need this game for automatic bowl eligibility.
Mizzou needs to win two of its last three games to get to six wins, the magic bowl eligibility number. After South Carolina, The Tigers have Florida and Arkansas.
Florida has lost three straight and looked vulnerable last week against South Carolina. Arkansas has looked like a much better team than Mizzou all year, with all three losses coming to ranked teams and a high-quality win over 11 ranked Texas A&M, who made easy work of the Tigers in week eight.
It makes the math simple: Beat South Carolina, and all it takes is a win at home over the reeling Gators. Lose to South Carolina, and you have to win out, including an improbable victory as big underdogs on the road in Fayetteville.
If Missouri can't knock off the Gamecocks, the odds are not on their side.
"We've got a three game season left, and our backs are against the wall," Drinkwitz said.
South Carolina has a little more leeway, but they still have tough sledding. They finish the season with three Tigers, going from Mizzou to 16 ranked Auburn and finishing with Clemson.
Clemson is not the powerhouse they were with Trevor Lawrence. The team is still formidable, and far from a sure-thing for South Carolina. Missouri this week is the Gamecocks' best chance to get their sixth win.