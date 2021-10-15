This is what we know, the biggest concerns and the bigger picture for Mizzou's home game with 21 Texas A&M this weekend.
What we know
Tyler Badie is the lifeline of the Mizzou offense.
“He's probably the least talked about great player in the country.”
The tigers average nearly 44 points a game when Badie has multiple scores. The two games he didn't, Mizzou only managed 52 total points between them. One of those came in the 62-24 beatdown to Tennessee.
Between his rushing and pass catching, Badie has nearly 40% of all the offense's touchdowns. He will have to continue that trend in a big way if Mizzou wants the upset.
Biggest concerns
Texas A&M just knocked off the number one team in the country. Alabama had won 19 straight, and Nick Saban had never lost to a former assistant until Jimbo Fischer was kind enough to treat him to his first in College Station.
Mizzou has to hope for an upset hangover. It will be a long game if the Aggies play well enough to compete with the Crimson Tide.
Bigger Picture
The Aggies are one of the four ranked teams left on Mizzou’s schedule. They need to beat one of them to make a bowl.
Texas A&M with quarterback Zach Calzada Is one of the hardest things to read in power five football.
They squeaked out a 10-7 win over Colorado (currently 1-4) when Calzada came in for the injured Haynes King. Calzada had only thrown over 200 yards one time before Alabama, coming against New Mexico, and A&M was 1-2 in that span. It all seemed to come together though last Saturday for one of the biggest upsets on the season.
Depending on which version of the team shows up, it could be the tigers’ best chance of the four to get back on track for bowl eligibility.
It will be another 11 a.m. kickoff from Faurot.