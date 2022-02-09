Kendall Blanton has worked hard to get here. On and off the main roster of the Los Angeles Rams for the past three years, Blanton may very well start Super Bowl 56 on Sunday if usual Rams starting tight end Tyler Higbee can't play with an injured knee. If the call comes, Blanton- who starred at Mizzou from 2014 to 2018- will be ready.
"Don't count Higbee out, he's a trooper," said Blanton during his Zoom press conference Wednesday leading up the big game. "As far as preparing to possibly be starter or be in that role or play a lot... I think that's something that I've always done since I've been here."
"Just prepare like, as everyone says the cliche thing, you're one play away. I take that to heart and I act like I'm one play away."
Blanton's path to the Super Bowl has seen plenty of starts and stops. The son of a former Kansas City Chief, Jerry Blanton, Kendall grew up in Blue Springs, MO and played in a run-heavy offense where tight ends rarely find the end zone at Blue Springs South High School. Then his Tiger career began slowly. Blanton redshirted as a true freshman at Missouri and didn't log significant playing time until his third year in the program, ultimately finishing with 4 career touchdown catches.
Undrafted out of Mizzou, Blanton signed with the Rams as a free agent and only played in one game as a rookie. He didn't see the field at all in 2020, so Blanton "returned to his roots" for the offseason, choosing to train at Missouri.
Blanton was recruited by Gary Pinkel and played primarily for Barry Odom during his five years in the Mizzou program. But he still felt right at home when he returned to CoMo.
"It wasn't the coaching staff that I had there but those guys welcomed me with open arms and laid down a plan for me and allowed me to get treatment and lift."
"There's was a couple times I thought he was working as a recruiting intern with KP," said Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, referring to Mizzou staff member and Blanton's college teammate Kevin Pendleton.
Mid-Missouri and the current Mizzou coaching staff provided just the environment that Blanton was looking for.
"Columbia is a quiet city, especially when you're out of college," said Blanton. "I figured it would just be, like I said, a quiet place to get my mind right and refocus on my roots."
"It was just what I needed, man."
Blanton's offseason in Mid-Missouri prepared him well. Playing behind starting tight end Tyler Higbee all season, Blanton was ready to step in when Higbee sprained his MCL in LA's Divisional Playoff game against Tampa Bay. Blanton's first career NFL touchdown followed. All of that offseason work paid off.
"Just to mentally reset and obviously to get back in shape and to work on my fundamentals as well," said Blanton. "They helped me out a lot and I'm very appreciative of that."
"To see him, again, stick to it and continue just to keep working, keep working and have his opportunity come... I just wish him the best of luck," added Drinkwitz. "If he wants to give KP a ticket to the Super Bowl that would probably be accepted."
Rams head coach Sean McVey said earlier this week that it is unlikely Higbee will play on Sunday against the Bengals. Blanton's next chance to show off the results of his offseason in Columbia might be just around the corner. And he could become the first former Tiger since Shane Ray in Super Bowl 50 to raise the Lombardi Trophy.