COLUMBIA - Mizzou fans are ready to kick off the season, with the Tigers set to take on Central Michigan University Saturday.
This marks the first time since 2019 that Faurot Field has allowed fans to fill up the stadium to its full capacity.
There will still be COVID-19 rules in place at the game. According to the official Mizzou Athletics website, the university is encouraging everyone to wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
For unvaccinated fans, masks will be expected indoors. For staff, masks will be required indoors. Outdoors, masks are only recommended for unvaccinated fans when social distancing is not possible.
The start of the 2021 season also marks the return of tailgating, after it was banned last year.
Mizzou fan Brian Garner said the change will help Columbia.
"If you close things down, you're hurting the whole town because people aren't going to go out to the businesses. Everybody's going to lose money," he said.
Garner runs a tailgating Facebook page with more than 4,000 members. He said he's excited to see the return to full capacity and encourages others to celebrate.
"When the place is full, it's unbelievable fun," Garner said. "Just get your butt to the stadium and have a good time."
The football team will also be taking precautions. Coach Drinkwitz said both the team and staff will be tested weekly for COVID-19.