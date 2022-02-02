Feds prepare 'extensive' Super Bowl security operations, no 'credible, specific' threats, coordinator says

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&