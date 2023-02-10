Here are highlights from 15 area high school basketball games.
Game of the Week: Helias at Tolton MBB
VIDEO: KOMU Sports Director Ben Arnet interviews Tolton's Basketball's biggest fan, Father Mike Coleman
Father Mike Coleman shares the importance of the Tolton vs Helias MBB game to KOMU Sports Director Ben Arnet
Tolton basketball head coach Jeremy Osborne shares how his 2023 team came together after losing four starters from the 2022 season.
Logan Hillman was the leading scorer for Helias with 22 points.
Other area games:
Jays come back from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Falcons 56-50.
Mexico head coach Darren Papas gets his 100th career win over St. Elizabeth 81-67
California boys basketball improved to 10-12 on the year.
Chloe Bukowsky's 17 points led Southern Boone to beat Hallsville 54-47.
The Eagles were down 10-0 to start the game, and down at the half, but went onto win 72-64.
Cavaliers recognize 3 seniors: Natalie Allison, Kambry Pistel, and Rylea Sanning.
The Hornets extend their winning streak to eight with this conference victory
The Bulldogs spoiled the Hornets' senior night with the double-digit win.
New Franklin's Lily Chitwood and Carly Dorson both score 17 points in a win.
New Franklin holds a lead the whole game and come out with a win.
Brooklynn Glasgow scores the winning basket for Community.
Glasgow's Edris Hamilton led the attack with 24 points.
The Hedgpath sisters came up short for Fulton against the Tigers losing 29-45
Fulton boys take care of business against Kirksville to win their 6th straight