COLUMBIA - Former Columbia College men's basketball coach and director of athletics Bob Burchard has been selected to the American Midwest Conference Hall of Fame for 2023, the conference announced Tuesday.
Burchard was head coach of the men's team from 1988 to 2019. He also served as athletic director from 1998 to 2019.
The AMC said Burchard turned the Columbia College men's basketball program into a "perennial powerhouse" in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
In 31 seasons at the college, Burchard and his teams compiled a 788-269 record, the most wins in program history.
Lyon College athletic director and former Lyon basketball coach Kevin Jenkins said when Coach Burchard spoke, everyone listened.
“... Because of his incredible amount of knowledge and his love for all the student athletes he represented both at Columbia College and the AMC,” Jenkins said. “Coach [Burchard] always had time to listen and lend a helping hand to anyone who asked. He made it a point to get to know you personally and he also provided support to help those around him succeed.”
During Burchard's tenure, the men's basketball program advanced to the NAIA Basketball National tournament 22 times. He also was named AMC Coach of the Year 12 times.
As athletic director, he was named AMC AD of the Year seven times. The award was eventually renamed after Burchard.
He had a hand in bringing the NAIA Softball National Tournament to Columbia four times and the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament to Columbia twice. Burchard also helped develop the college's athletic department from five sports to 18 by the time of his departure.
“The thing that set Bob apart from the rest was his leadership and ability to bring vision to life,” Wendy Spratt, Columbia College softball coach, said. “When he began at Columbia College, there were only five sports and when he left there were 18. Each sport that he added was extremely successful and eventually led to several Presidents’ Cup awards.”
In 2012, Columbia College established the Bob Burchard Celebration of Excellence, which supports student-athletes and the college's athletic department.
Dan Hogan will join Burchard in the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Hogan coached at three different schools in the AMC – Columbia College (1991-1999), Lindenwood University-Belleville (2009-2019) and University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy (2021-present).
Burchard and Hogan will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Details for their induction ceremonies are being worked out and will be announced once they are available.