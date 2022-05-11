Former Mizzou QB Alex Demczak is now an author and he joined KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet on Sports Xtra to discuss his second book "The Sale".
Former Mizzou QB & author Alex Demczak joins Sports Xtra
Ben Arnet
Sports Director
I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
© Copyright 2022 KOMU 8, 5550 Hwy 63 S Columbia, MO | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.