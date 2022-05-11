Former Mizzou QB Alex Demczak is now an author and he joined KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet on Sports Xtra to discuss his second book "The Sale".

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Former Mizzou QB Alex Demczak is now an author and he joined KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet on Sports Xtra to discuss his second book "The Sale".

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you