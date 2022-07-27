The Kansas City Royals traded All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the New York Yankees on Wednesday, less than a week before the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Royals got back three minor league pitchers in the deal with former Mizzou star T.J. Sikkema among them.
Sikkema was one of the best pitchers of the SEC era for Missouri, leading the conference with a 1.32 E.R.A. during his junior season in 2019. The lefty would go on to be a 1st round pick of the Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft.
For @Royals fans who want to know more about TJ Sikkema, he was an absolute beast at #Mizzou.Avg'd a K per inning as a senior, struck out 10 LSU Tigers in a win & no-hit South Carolina for 7 inningsHere's the story I did for @MizzouAthletics https://t.co/ENs5fN8yLP— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) July 28, 2022
Sikkema has been stymied by injuries in recent years in his attempt to climb the rungs of minor league baseball in the Yankees farm system. The entire 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic and Sikkema missed all of 2021 with shoulder and elbow injuries. He's been healthy for most of the 2022 season and holds a 1-1 record with a 2.48 ERA in 10 starts for New York's high-A affiliate at Hudson Valley.
The other two minor league pitchers Kansas City got in the trade are RHP's Beck Way and Chandler Champlain. Sikkema was the 19th rated prospect in the Yankees farm system (according to MLB.com rankings) while Way was number 21.
Benintendi was Kansas City's lone All-Star this season. He takes his team-leading .321 batting average to New York. Benintendi also won a Gold Glove in left field last season in his first year with the Royals.