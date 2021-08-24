Former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 on Tuesday.
Vermeil spent three years as the head coach of the St. Louis Rams, where he lead the team to a Super Bowl title in 1999, before taking over as head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs for five seasons. Vermeil had six double digit winning seasons in his NFL career with the Eagles, Rams and Chiefs.
In order for Vermeil to be officially selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Vermeil needs to receive at least 80% of the votes by the 49-person Selection Committee when they meet early next year.
Vermeil is joined by former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the class of 2022.