MISSOURI- Four local girls high school basketball players were nominated for the 44th annual McDonald's All American Games teams.
Helias Catholic's Lindsey Byers, Jefferson City's Sarrah Linthacum and Hannah Nilges, and Boonville's Kourtney Kendrick were part of the 700 top girls and boys high schools seniors nominated from across the country.
The final team roster of 48 players will be named later this month.
After consulting with health and safety experts, McDonald's has decided to forego in-person games. The 2021 class will be honored through a virtual celebration. Details of that celebration will be shared soon.
This year's nominees are spread across 44 states and the District of Columbia.
A complete list of 2021 McDonald’s All American Games nominees is available at mcdaag.com.
True to the game ⛹️♀️🍔Congratulations to the Class of 2021 Girls Nominees — tag the first player you see. pic.twitter.com/mH0mVWxZoF— McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) February 18, 2021
McDonald's All American alumni include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Maya Moore, Candance Parker A'ja Wilson and many more.