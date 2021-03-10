INDEPENDENCE, Mo.- Several local athletes competed in the Class 1 Boy's Wrestling state championship meet today, with four bringing home state titles.
Father Tolton's Brant Whitaker competed in the 170-pound weight class against Hunter Nelson from Marceline and Whitaker dominated the match 16-2 to win his third consecutive state title. Whitaker is committed to North Carolina State for wrestling.
From Centralia, Brayden Dubes at 113 pounds faced Clancey Woodward from Mid-Buchanan. Dubes pinned Woodward late in the first period to win the 113-pound weight class championship. Along with Dubes, Centralia finished second as a team overall.
In the 120-pound weight class, former state runner-up Jason Strope from Fatima on Butler's Ryan Baker. Strope fought through a close 3-2 match to take the state title.
Happening across the gym, Fatima's Lucas Laux won his second straight championship in the 126-pound weight class, helping Fatima to finish fourth overall as a team.
The Missouri state wrestling championships will continue through this weekend with Class 2 competing on Thursday, Class 3 on Friday and Class 4 rounding out the weekend with their championship on Saturday.