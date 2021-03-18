Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. Missouri River at Jefferson City. Missouri River at St. Charles. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until Sunday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.6 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Thursday was 24.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, The levee protecting McBaine is breached near this height. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 24.6 Thu 7 pm 24.3 20.7 17.0 13.8 11.0 &&