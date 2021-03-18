ST. LOUIS - Four Missouri Tigers are heading to the quarterfinals after making it through the second round of NCAA Wrestling National Tournament on Thursday night in St. Louis.
Columbia native Brock Mauller will try to give Missouri an individual title as the number 3 seed in the 149-pound weight class. He stayed alive in a 4-2 win over Minnesota's Michael Blockhus. Mauller will take the mat with No. 6 seed Bryce Andonian of Virgina Tech on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Jaydin Eierman, a former Tolton Trailblazer and Missouri Tiger, now wrestles for Iowa after three years with Mizzou. Eierman got a 5-3 win in the 141-pound weight class 2nd round and is the top seed going into the quarterfinals.
Also in the 141-pound weight class for Missouri, Eierman's replacement Allan Hart, escaped in round two with a 4-1 over Navy's Cody Trybus. The 6th seeded Hart will wrestle against No. 3 Sebastian Rivera from Northwestern in the quarterfinals.
Missouri's Matthew Schmitt earned a 9-0 Major Decision win in the 133-pound weight class over Ohio's Mario Guillen. He is No. 6 and will match up with another Virgina Tech Hokie, No. 3 Korbin Myers.
After a huge first round win on Thursday morning, No. 6 Keegan O'Toole made it out of the second round in a 5-2 Decision win over Michigan's Myles Amine. O'Toole started on the bottom in the 3rd round of the match but was able to escape. The 165-pound freshman is headed to quarterfinals to wrestle No. 3 Jake Wentzel of Pittsburgh.
With consolation wins from Noah Surtin and Jarrett Jaques, six wrestlers won matches for Mizzou on Thursday night.
The first Tiger to take a loss in the second round championship bracket was No. 10 Peyton Mocco. He fell 5-1 to Ohio State's Kaleb Romero in the 174-pound weight class.
Former Hickman Kewpie Jeremiah Kent followed up with another loss in the 184-pound weight class after Nebraska's Taylor Venz racked up back points and won 10-4.
The last Missouri Tiger to take the mat was heavyweight wrestler Zach Elam. Down by three, Elam managed an escape point but walked off disappointed after Iowa's Grannon Gremmel was able to hold him off to to 3-1.
Day 1 Top 5⃣ Team scores so far in the NCAA Championship:1. Iowa - 33.52. Penn State - 23.53. #Mizzou - 23.54. NC State - 21.05. Oklahoma State 20.0#MIZ #TigerStyle 🐯💪— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 19, 2021
Missouri's day one score of 23.5 puts the team in third place going into the quarterfinals where four Tigers will take the mat in search of continuing their dream of a National Title. Several other Tigers remain alive in the Consolation Bracket. Friday's first session begins at 9 a.m.