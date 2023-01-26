HARRISBURG - The Harrisburg Tournament semifinals took place on Thursday.
In the first matchup, Fulton took on the home team Harrisburg, which was a battle from the tip. Both teams established an efficient offensive game plan, and Harrisburg led at halftime. It was the same story in the third quarter, as the Hornets and Bulldogs exchanged buckets back-and-forth. Harrisburg led 50-47 entering the fourth quarter.
With 19 seconds left, the Bulldogs trailed 59-57 with a chance to tie it up but Fulton's Donovan Weigel blocked Harrisburg's layup attempt off the glass. The Hornets had possession, but a backcourt violation on the inbounds pass gave the ball right back to Harrisburg. Braden Wyatt drove the basket for a layup to send the game to overtime for the Bulldogs. Fulton was down 65-63 with 30 seconds left, when Walker Gohring drilled a mid-range jumper which tied it back up, and the Hornets and Bulldogs headed to double overtime. In this period, Fulton outscored Harrisburg 18-6. The Hornets won 83-71.
Walker Gohring scored a career-high 38 points for Harrisburg and Colby Lancaster had 23 points for the Hornets.
Blair Oaks faced Hallsville in the second matchup. The Falcons' offense was contained by Hallsville's defense to start the game, as the score was 13-8 at the end of the 1st quarter. Blair Oaks picked up the pace in the second quarter, finding open shooters ahead of the defense for buckets. At halftime, the Falcons led 24-23. It was competitive in the third quarter until Blair Oaks began to pull away, as Zach Henry led the surge with 25 points. The Falcons went on to defeat Hallsville 60-49.
Blair Oaks plays Fulton on Saturday night for the Harrisburg Tournament championship.