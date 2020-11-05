MOBERLY- The Fulton boys soccer team completed a comeback from a 2-0 deficit and won the Class 2 District 6 championship with a 3-2 victory over Moberly on Thursday night.

The Spartans took a 2-0 lead on their home field with a goal by Charez Nichols.  The Hornets stormed back with three straight goals.  Mason Crane scored off a nice pass from Jayden Ayers to cut the lead in half.  Then Christian Mahoro set up his brother Clement for the equalizer.  Ayers then set up Alban Dervishi with 5 minutes to play for the game-winner to complete the comeback.

The win clinched a playoff spot for the Hornets a year after they went just (1-23) in 2019.  Fulton will face Pleasant Hill in the first round of the state playoffs on November 10.

