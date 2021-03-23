Former Mizzou star Kim English has earned his first head coaching job. English was announced as the new head men's basketball coach at George Mason on Tuesday.
"I'm excited to get to know our former players, athletic staff, faculty, alumni and all of Mason Nation," English said in a news release. "The work has already begun to assert George Mason Basketball's rightful place in the national landscape, consistently competing for Atlantic 10 Championships and securing bids into the NCAA Tournament."
English had been an assistant coach for Rick Barnes at Tennessee for two years prior to getting his first shot at running his own program. Before his stint in Knoxville English spent two years at Colorado and got his start in coaching as an assistant for former Mizzou coach Frank Haith at Tulsa prior to that.
"George Mason is getting a star in Kim English," said Haith in a news release. "He was an awesome teammate and a tremendous leader."
English starred at Mizzou from 2008 to 2012, winning over Tiger fans with his engaging personality and early adoption of social media. He was an All-Big 12 star who averaged 14.5 points per game for his career at Missouri. As a Freshman English was a key piece of Missouri's school-record 31 wins, Big 12 Tournament Championship and run to the Elite Eight in 2009. As a senior in 2012 English led the Tigers to another Big 12 Tournament Title and 30 wins. The Detroit Pistons drafted English in the second round in 2012 and English briefly played overseas before getting into coaching with Haith at Tulsa in 2015.
"I'm especially looking forward to meeting and forming bonds with our current and incoming student-athletes," said English. "I can't wait to get on the court with you and get started."
George Mason University is located in Fairfax, VA, only about an hour's drive from English's hometown of Baltimore. English will likely be introduced at a press conference later this week.