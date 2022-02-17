ATHENS, GA- The Missouri Tigers women's basketball team fell short in conference play again on Thursday night, falling to Georgia 74-49. The Tigers have lost fourth straight.
Mizzou has lost each game in the losing streak by at least 14 points. The Georgia Lady Bulldogs were led by senior center Jenna Staiti's game-high 22 points and impressive team defensive play. Bulldogs forward Malury Bates blocked five of Mizzou's shots.
Tigers guard Aijha Blackwell did not travel with the team to Athens. Mizzou head coach Robin Pingeton cited Blackwell not living up to the team's high standards as the reason for Blackwell's absence.
"As hard as it is at times," Pingeton said. "as a coach you've got to make tough decisions. There's got to be that accountability piece."
Blackwell and Pingeton are expected to meet with each other soon after the team arrives back to Columbia.
The Tigers shot 35% from the floor and 20% from the three point line. Staiti had a game-high 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists and contributed on the interior.
"I though we looked exhausted," Pingeton said. "Gave up too many offensive rebounds."
No one for Mizzou was able to greatly impact the game offensively; forwards Hayley Frank, LaDazhia Williams and Jayla Kelly scored 10 points each. Frank went over 1,000 career points making for one of the lone highlights for Missouri on a disappointing night overall.
Without Blackwell, the SEC's leading rebounder, the Tigers were out-rebounded by 12 and allowed the Bulldogs to grab 14 offensive rebounds.
The Bulldogs controlled and outscored Mizzou in every quarter. This led to a 19-point Georgia lead going into the fourth quarter.
Georgia went on an 8-0 run to start the quarter and held its highest lead of 27 points. Mizzou committed 16 turnovers, which created a such a lopsided loss.
The Tigers possibly have some work to do in order to make the NCAA tournament. Four straight conference losses put a hurt on any teams tournament seed.
"We talk about how your true character comes out in times of adversity," Pingeton said. "That was a Martin Luther King [Jr.] quote, we've talked about that in the locker room and now we're living it."
Mizzou will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mizzou Arena at 2 p.m.