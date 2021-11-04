Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson has been suspended indefinitely after being accused of rape.
According to a report by ESPN, an incident report filed with the Athens-Clark Police Department shows that a 21-year-old woman told police she went to a house in Athens, Georgia, between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday.
The woman said that she woke up while Anderson was having sexual intercourse with her, and that the sex was non-consensual. The woman filed the incident report later that day.
Steve Sadow, Anderson's attorney, said in a statement Thursday that the allegation is "unfounded and unsupported" and that the woman has "apparently made inconsistent claims."
"In the interest of justice and fairness, Adam hopes and prays the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and not prejudge him based on inconsistent, unsubstantiated and baseless accusations," Sadow said.
Anderson has recorded 32 tackles and 5 sacks for the Bulldogs defense this season.
As a team, Georgia ranks as the #2 overall defense in the country. The Bulldogs have allowed just 226.6 total yards per game.
Anderson has not been arrested at this time.