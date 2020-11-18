COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz confirmed that wide receiver Dominic Gicinto has left the program and entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
"Dom came in after practice yesterday and felt like he wanted to find a better offensive fit and a better cultural fit," Drinkwitz said on the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference.
"We're different then what they've been used to and what they were recruited to and it's all about trying to find the right fit," continued Drinkwitz. "We wish him well and and absolutely all the best to him as he's moving forward."
Gicinto is a junior from the Kansas City suburb of Raytown. He only had 8 receptions in 2019 and 2020 combined after grabbing some attention with 2 touchdowns as a Freshman in 2018. Gicinto thanked the previous coaching staff headed up by Barry Odom for recruiting him and thanked current Missouri Wide Receivers coach Bush Hamdan along with Mizzou fans in a social media post.
New beginnings 💯❤️✌🏾
The loss of Gicinto dropped Mizzou's total number of eligible scholarship players to 54. SEC guidelines set a minimum of 53 scholarship players to play during the pandemic but teams can elect to play with fewer. A Mizzou spokesperson told KOMU Sports that Mizzou's numbers are "in good shape at the moment" as they prepare to face South Carolina on Saturday.
Drinkwitz did not report any additional COVID-19 cases from Mizzou's Tuesday test results.
"All I know is I've got 54 scholarship players who can practice, available to show up to practice or have the potential to practice based off of they have not been declared out for this week," said Drinkwitz.
Mizzou has one more round of testing on Thursday.
The Tigers are scheduled to play on Saturday night at 6:30 pm CT against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, SC.