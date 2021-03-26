Mizzou men's basketball is beginning an offseason rebuild with a talented transfer scorer from Green Bay. Amari Davis announced on Twitter Thursday night that he is transferring to Missouri.
Davis played two seasons at Green Bay, averaging 15.9 points per game in 2019-20 when he was named the Horizon League Freshman of the Year. Davis upped that average to 17.2 points per game last season when he scored in double figures in all but four of Green Bay's 25 games. He scored 20 or more points 7 times as a Sophomore including a career-high 35 points against Wright State on December 26, 2020. His scoring touch will be welcomed by a Missouri team that figures to lose a large chunk of its offensive production.
The addition of Davis came just one day after Xavier Pinson announced he is leaving the Mizzou program after three years. Pinson was Missouri's second leading scorer last year. Mizzou figures to lose 55% of its per game scoring with the loss of Pinson along with seniors Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon, both of whom have likely played their last game for the Tigers. Due the pandemic all players were granted an extra year of eligibility but there have been no indications that Smith or Tilmon plan on returning next year.
The NCAA is considering and is expected to adopt a new rule that will allow transfers a one time exemption that will not require them to sit out a season at their new school. If the rule is passed that would make Davis eligible immediately. Because the NCAA did not charge any athletes with a year of eligibility this season, Davis should have three seasons of eligibility remaining.