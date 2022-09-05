MOBERLY − Monday is the last day to register for the Gus Macker, a nationally branded basketball tournament.
The tournament will be held Sept. 17 and 18, in the streets of the Moberly Depot District. Opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, with all events wrapping up at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Gus Macker returned to Moberly last year, for the first time in over 13 years. Over 6,000 people attended the 2021 tournament.
This year, the Junk Junktion will return for both days, featuring small business vendors, a JROTC car show, food trucks, music and more, making it an enjoyable event for all ages. There is no general admission for the event.
For more information on registration for the tournament, which closes at 11:59 p.m. Monday, can be found here. The Moberly Convention and Visitors Bureau has also provided more information on where to stay while in Moberly here.