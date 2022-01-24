COLUMBIA − The Harlem Globetrotters will make their way to Columbia this February as part of their 2022 Spread Game Tour.
The trotters will show off their tricks and and skills at Mizzou Arena on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
The Harlem Globetrotters are dedicating the Spread Game Tour to legend Fred "Curly" Neal, who played 22 seasons with the Globetrotters and died in March 2020.
The Spread Game Tour will feature a premium experiences, including a Magic Pass Pre-Show event, celebrity court pass and one-on-one meet and greets.
The Harlem Globetrotters also have performances in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 3, Springfield on Feb. 7, Independence on Feb. 9, St. Joseph on Feb. 10 and Kansas City on Feb. 12.