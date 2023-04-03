JEFFERSON CITY — Helias baseball took home a victory on its home grounds against Blair Oaks 2-1 Monday night.
The Falcons scored at the top of the first inning, and held the lead until the seventh.
A dozen scouts at tonight's game were watching Blair Oaks senior Will Libbert's golden arm. Helias had a difficult time breaking the MU commit's pitches, leading to three straight outs for each of the first seven innings.
Jacob Tellman took the mound for the Falcons in the bottom of the seventh. Helias sophomore Ben Miller stepped up to bat and faked a bunt, but Blair Oaks catcher Nolan Laughlin missed the ball, leaving David Hofherr enough time to dive to third base.
Miller took advantage of Hofherr on base, sending the ball down the middle to tie the game.
In the eighth inning, Helias kept a strong defense against Blair Oaks. Pitcher Trey Rice was vital in holding back the Crusaders, striking out several players in a row.
Helias will next play at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the road at Tolton, and Blair Oaks will play in the JCHS Tournament from April 6 to 8 at Jefferson City High School.