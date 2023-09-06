JEFFERSON CITY - The Helias Crusaders are back to winning with a 9-2 victory against the Jefferson City Jays on Wednesday. After a heartbreaking 3-4 loss in extra innings on Saturday against Millard West, this was the Crusaders first chance to bounce back.
After a scoreless first inning, Helias got on the board in the second with two runs thanks to RBI hits from Cambri Van Loo and Addy Wilson to make it 2-0.
Jefferson City responded in the third with an RBI of their own coming from Amelia Cripe to make it 2-1.
In the 4th, Helias broke the game open; they scored four straight runs in a tow-out rally to exit the inning up 7-1. The run started with two RBI singles from Brianna Brenneke and Karoline Klebba, and was capped off with two RBI doubles from Claire Morris and Kendyll Rackers.
Van Loo and Wilson finished with two RBIs each in the 9-2 win.
Helias's next game will be on Saturday vs. Willard and Jefferson City will play tomorrow at Vienna.