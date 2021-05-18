JEFFERSON CITY - Helias High School has found a new cross country head coach. Leslie Verslues, a former basketball coach and current track assistant coach, has been promoted to the head coaching position.
Tom Guinn, Helias athletics and activities director, thinks she is the right person for the job.
"Coach Verslues is the ideal person to carry out the mission and vision of our school as it relates to being the new leader of our Cross Country program," Guinn said. "Her enthusiasm and vast experience as a teacher, athlete, and coach will serve our student athletes in an exceptional manner."
Verslues graduated from Helias in 1995 and also attended the University of Missouri. She currently teaches accelerated pre-calculus and calculus at Helias.
"I am very excited for the opportunity to coach our Helias cross country team," Verslues said. "They are an outstanding group of young people who have put in a great deal of work, both athletically and in the classroom."