COLUMBIA - Thanks to an 8-run surge in the 2nd inning, the Helias Crusaders overtook the Tolton Trailblazers 11-2 in softball on Wednesday.
The game at American Legion Park was Tolton’s home opener but started off with a bang for their opponent. Helias’s Karoline Klebba led things off with a triple, and found home on a wild pitch to give Helias a 1-0 lead.
The lead didn’t last long— in the bottom of the inning Tolton’s Sadie Sexauer hit a triple of her own and Tolton tied things up at 1-1.
In the second inning, Helias exploded on offense. With the game still tied 1-1 and two runners on base, Claire Morris hit through the gap to score both runners and give the Crusaders a 3-1 lead. This fueled the Crusaders into an offensive explosion.
With two outs in the bottom of the second, Helias was able to score eight total runs in the inning, and propelled themselves to a 9-1 lead. Thanks to the hot hitting and solid pitcher from Cambri Van Loo, Helias won handily 11-2.
The crusaders will host Papillion South Nebraska in its next game on Sept. 1, while the Trailblazers travel to Fulton to play, also on Sept. 1.