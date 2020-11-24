JEFFERSON CITY- Helias Catholic head softball coach Chris Wyrick as resigned from his position effective immediately.
Wyrick will continue his position as head baseball coach at Helias.
In his two seasons at Helias, Wyrick had a 49-12 record and led the team to a state championship in the fall of 2019. It was the third state softball championship for the school and its first since 2005.
Wyrick has taught and coached for 22 years at Helias. In additional to softball and basseball, he has assisted in coaching football and is currently assisting with girl's basketball.
"Helias Catholic is genuinely grateful for Coach Wyrick's past and continued service to the Helias students and families; and the broader community. He is a man of faith and integrity who is always willing to reach out in service to others," a press release from the school said.
Wyrick graduated from Helias in 1989.