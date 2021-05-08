COLUMBIA - Cross town rivals Hickman and Rock Bridge have met on the soccer field for decades, but nine years ago this fall that rivalry took on a new meaning. On Wednesday, the teams met for the eighth annual Anna Alioto Memorial Classic to honor a Bruin alumni.
People say Anna Alioto was unlike any other player. Dominating the soccer field as a Rock Bridge Bruin from 2008 to 2012, Alioto had a passion for soccer and took her talents to Northern Michigan University. In her first season with the team, Alioto is believed to have suffered from a seizure during a team swimming workout and passed away too soon.
Alioto loved the rivalry between Rock Bridge and Hickman. To honor her memory, the two schools played the first annual Anna Alioto Memorial Classic in the spring of 2013. On Wednesday, the teams met for the eighth time in her honor. Rock Bridge Head Coach Scott Wittenborn said the game reminds his players there are more important things than a win.
"Just to be able to memorialize a wonderful young lady that was friends with both teams, played hard, and loved the sport is just a great thing," Wittenborn said.
Rock Bridge senior Hannah Juengermann said in this moment being a Bruin is a big honor.
"For us to be the school that she came from, that's so important," Juengermann said. We really just wanted to play for her."
With no goals on the board at the end of 90 minutes, the game came down to the first to score in overtime. Juengermann made sure it was her, kicking a beautiful ball straight into the back post.
"Watching the joy on their faces is why you coach," Wittenborn said.
That joy not only came from beating a rival, but for bringing a special trophy home for Alioto. For the eighth year, the Aliotos were there to present it.
"Trying to imagine what they went through, and for them to come out and be so positive and have smiles on their face, I think is just so special," Wittenborn said. "They're fantastic people that want to find a positive out of a tragedy, that if we can help them do that I think it's fantastic."
"Her parents coming is so meaningful," Juengermann said.
The trophy will stay at Rock Bridge High School until the two teams meet next season to play for Anna.