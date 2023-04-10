BOONVILLE- Boonville hosted Hickman at Harley Park this evening.
The Kewpies got the lead in the first inning with 2-0. Then they all but secured the game in the second inning finishing with a 5-0 lead.
Every time Carson Shettlesworth went up to bat, the Pirates had a difficult time retrieving his ball. He scores for the Kewpies giving the first point in the second inning.
Zach Bates shoots a deep shot to centerfield highlighting the gap between Booneville and Hickman.
Hickman will play in the Columbia Tournament on Thursday through Friday. And Booneville will be on the road at 11 a.m. Saturday against Russellville.