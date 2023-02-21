COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers achieved 20 wins on the season after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 66 to 64 in overtime. Nick Honor made a step-back three with less than 10 seconds to go to give the Tigers a 2 point lead. Missouri Men's basketball wins its first game over Mississippi State since 2018.
"It was a game that had remnants of March. It was a game that I thought had minimal runs, which is seen in conference tournaments. That was a conference tournament game and a conference tournament feel," Missouri head coach, Dennis Gates, said.
"Kind of like Coach Gates said that I haven't really been shooting to my capability. So, I mean, it's like you said, just saying with the work and then eventually, you know, something will happen," Nick Honor said regarding the game-winning shot.
For Missouri, Mohamed Diarra, 6'10" Junior Forward from Montreuil, France, made his first career start. Diarra's height played a factor early as he grabbed 2 offensive rebounds.
Diarra also had 2 early points and a nice assist to D'Moi Hodge. Tigers trailed at the first media timeout 7 to 6.
Hodge was shooting early and often for Missouri with 11 of the Tigers first 13 points including 2 triples. The Bulldogs connected from deep early with 4 triples in the first 8 minutes. Mississippi State led 17 to 13 at the under 12 timeout in the first half.
Tigers then took a 21 to 19 lead thanks to 5 points from Noah Carter and a second-chance 3 from Kobe Brown. Mizzou Arena then erupted as Eric Reed Jr. was blocked by Hodge leading to a huge Kobe Brown breakaway slam dunk.
At halftime, Missouri trailed Mississippi State 34 to 31. A late Diarra foul gave the Bulldogs the lead.
To start the second half, Mississippi State would take a 4 point lead after a Missouri turnover that resulted in points for the Bulldogs.
The Tigers would once again tie the game but this time after a Kobe Brown alley-oop and floater that would bring life back into Mizzou Arena. Kobe would later hit two free throws to give the Tigers the lead with under 10 minutes remaining.
Kobe Brown would score 9 consecutive points for the Tigers to give them a 49-47 lead with 7:19 left to play.
Missouri led 57-55 with 16.7 seconds remaining in the game. The Bulldogs would tie the game after Tolu Smith made two free throws tying it at 57 with under 10 seconds to play.
At the end of regulation the Bulldogs and Tigers were tied at 57. Kobe Brown missed a late go-ahead layup as time expired.
Noah Carter made a three with under a minute remaining in overtime to put Missouri up 63-62. The Bulldogs would take back the lead quickly making it 64-63 on a Dashawn Davis floater.
That left less than 20 seconds remaining in overtime and Honor coming down the court. Honor made a go-ahead three to give the Tigers a 2 point lead with 7 seconds remaining and after a missed Mississippi State attempt. Missouri held on for the thrilling win.