COLUMBIA- Speaking to members of the media on Monday before they kick off spring practices, Mizzou Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said sophomore quarterback Sam Horn did not seriously injure himself while pitching for the Tiger baseball team. Horn left Saturday's game against Florida International with what appeared to be an injury of his throwing arm. Drinkwitz said an MRI showed no serious damage.
"There was no damage to any ligaments," said Drinkwitz. "He did suffer a sprain and a forearm strain on Saturday night."
"It has been examined by not only our orthopedist but also a second opinion."
Drinkwitz said Horn, who is splitting his time between the Mizzou football and baseball teams this spring, will be limited in Tuesday's first spring football practice. He should return to throwing either Thursday or Saturday. Horn can only spend a combined 20 hours per week with both teams due to NCAA rules.
Horn was both a decorated football and baseball player in high school and has pitched in 2 games this season at Missouri with 6 strike outs and 3 walks. He has yet to allow a run in 4 1/3 innings pitched and has a 1-0 record out of the Mizzou bullpen.