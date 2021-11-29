COLUMBIA - Kobe Brown had a record game for the Missouri Tigers against NAIA opponent Paul Quinn College as Brown finished with 20 points, 23 rebounds, and 6 assists, the most in all three areas for the team.
Brown became the first Tiger since Curtis Berry in 1979 to snag 20 rebounds in a single-game and the most rebounds since Booker Brown had 24 against Detroit in 1966.
Dajuan Gordon, Amari Davis, and Javon Pickett joined Kobe Brown in double figures as they each respectively had 17, 14, and 12 points, and Kaleb Brown, Kobe Brown's brother, had his first collegiate points tonight for the Tigers.
The Missouri Tigers next game is on Thursday, Dec. 2nd as they will travel to Lynchburg, VA to take on the Liberty Flames with tipoff at 6pm CT on ESPN+.