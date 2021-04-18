Missouri head coach Bryan Blitz yells at the referees

Missouri head coach Bryan Blitz yells at the referees after a call he disagrees with on Sunday. "Call it early, or don't call it!" Blitz said after the play was stopped and brought back to an earlier foul.

COLUMBIA- After 25 years serving as the only head coach in the history of the program Missouri's Bryan Blitz stepped down on Sunday afternoon.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have built the Mizzou Soccer program from the ground up," said Blitz in a news release.  "I am incredibly grateful and humbled for having had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful and talented players, coaches and staff who have provided me with life-changing memories, experiences and relationships.” 

Blitz oversaw one last win on Saturday evening at Audrey J. Walton Stadium when his Tigers defeated long-time border rival Kansas 1-0.  He finished his final season 6-5-3.  Blitz said on Sunday that he looks forward to spending more time with his family in retirement.

Bryan Blitz directs practice

Missouri soccer coach Bryan Blitz is shown during an early September team practice. The team will play Thursday night for the SEC title.

“I have run my race, after 25 years it is time for me to step aside and spend more time with my family, including my wife Alie, my children Madison, Connor, Abigail and Oliver, and my mother and father, all of whom have been so supportive of this program,” said Blitz.   “I love everything about Mizzou—three of my four children were born at the MU hospital on campus, five family members are MU system graduates and four work on campus today. We bleed Black & Gold."

Blitzed finishes with a career record of 299-260-47 including 254 wins in 25 seasons at Missouri.  His longevity ranks 5th all-time among Mizzou coaches behind only Baseball's John "Hi" Simmons, Men's Basketball's Norm Stewart and Rick Maguire and Tom Botts from Mizzou Track & Field.  

Bryan Blitz stands on the sidelines

Missouri women's soccer coach Bryan Blitz stands on the sidelines on Sept. 17, 2010, during a game against Loyola at Walton Stadium.

“We are grateful for Bryan’s hard work, dedication and service to Mizzou Soccer over the last 25 years, and wish him and his family well,” said Missouri's Athletic Director Jim Sterk, who added that a national search for Blitz's replacement will start immediately.  

Blitz won Coach of the Year awards in three different conferences is a 2021 inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.  Mizzou plans to hold a Zoom press conference with Blitz on Monday at 2 pm.

Sports Director

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO.

