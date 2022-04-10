Mizzou Softball earned a win over Mississippi State in eight innings today, with an inside-the-park home run from Jenna Laird capping off the 8-5 victory.
The Tigers took an early lead in the first inning. Kendyll Bailey drove in one run with a single. The second runner was called out at the plate after a review. Missouri led 1-0 after the first.
Mississippi State tied the game on a second inning single. In the third, Jenna Laird scored from third after a runner was picked off at first. Mississippi State responded with a three-run homer in the bottom of the third to lead 4-2.
In the top of the fifth, Brooke Wilmes hit a home run to right-center field, making the score 4-3. Pitcher Megan Schumacher retired the side in the bottom of the fifth.
In the sixth inning, Riley Frizell drove in the tying run with a double to right field. Brooke Wilmes scored on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning to give the Tigers the lead 5-4. Mississippi State tied up the game in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extra innings.
Mizzou's Gabi Deters hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth, taking the lead 7-5. Jenna Laird capped off the game with an inside-the-park home run. This was the first inside-the-park home run for Missouri in just over a year.
Wilmes reached in all five of her plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a home run. This was her 36th career home run. Bailey extended her on-base streak to 15 consecutive games.
The Tigers take one game out of three against Mississippi State. Mizzou heads home this Thursday to start a three-game series with Georgia.