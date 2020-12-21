IOWA CITY- The Iowa football program has paused in-person football activities for five days due to rising COVID-19 cases. The news was first reported by Stadium's Brett McMurphy and Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register. While the spike in cases could put the Music City Bowl match-up with Missouri in doubt should cases continue to rise, the Hawkeyes currently believe they will be ready to play on December 30th.
"Based on the information we have available today, we feel confident in our ability to participate in the Transperfect Music City Bowl," said Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta in a statement released on Monday evening.
Just last week Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for COVID-19. Ferentz was asymptomatic and scheduled to self-isolate at home until December 27th. Ferentz remained optimistic about the Music City Bowl, saying in a statement that players from the team's Player Leadership Group "overwhelmingly want to play in the bowl game."
Statement from Coach Ferentz ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bJVlzAJGk3— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 22, 2020
"We will continue to prepare and put our game plan together," said Ferentz. "While our first priority is the health and safety of our players and staff, our goal is to play and compete on Dec. 30th."