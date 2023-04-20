Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cole County in central Missouri... Southeastern Boone County in central Missouri... Southwestern Callaway County in central Missouri... Southeastern Moniteau County in central Missouri... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McGirk, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Jefferson City, California, Ashland, Holts Summit, Columbia Regional Airport, St. Martins, Russellville, New Bloomfield, Lake Mykee Town, Centertown, McGirk, Lake Mykee, Marion, Lohman, Hartsburg, Elston, Wilton, and Guthrie. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 151 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND CLINTON FAYETTE MARION MONTGOMERY WASHINGTON IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN MADISON MONROE RANDOLPH SAINT CLAIR IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS ADAMS BROWN PIKE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI CRAWFORD FRANKLIN GASCONADE JEFFERSON LINCOLN MONTGOMERY SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY WARREN WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI LEWIS MARION MONROE PIKE RALLS SHELBY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI IRON MADISON REYNOLDS SAINT FRANCOIS SAINTE GENEVIEVE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, BELLEVILLE, BOWLING GREEN, CAHOKIA, CENTRALIA, CHESTER, COLUMBIA, EDWARDSVILLE, FARMINGTON, FULTON, HANNIBAL, JEFFERSON CITY, LITCHFIELD, MEXICO, MOUNT STERLING, PITTSFIELD, QUINCY, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, SALEM, SPARTA, SULLIVAN, UNION, VANDALIA, AND WASHINGTON.