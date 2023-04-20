COLUMBIA- Missouri men's basketball landed another guard out of the transfer portal on Thursday when former Iowa State sharp-shooter Caleb Grill committed to Mizzou.
M-I-Z #committed 🐯 pic.twitter.com/jDB914FX10— Caleb Grill (@caleb_grill0) April 20, 2023
Grill will have one season of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Iowa State in 2019 before transferring to UNLV for his sophomore season. When head coach T.J. Otzelberger left UNLV for ISU Grill made the uncommon decision to move back to his original school with Oztelberger. He has averaged just under 7 points per game over the course of his four year college career.
Grill was having a break-out senior season at Iowa State last year, shooting nearly 37% from three point range. He scored in double-figures ten times, including a 31 point outburst in Iowa State's win over then-number 1 North Carolina last November.
But Grill's season ended prematurely when he was dismissed from the team on March 1st. Grill later cited mental health struggles he battled during the season in a social media post. Grill said at the time, "I said something that I regret which has cost me the opportunity to finish out my dream at Iowa State."
Grill also said in the March 1st post that he had been in a "dark place" mentally for much of the 2022-23 season and he hoped to share more details on his struggle some time in the future.
The Wichita, KS native played for his father, Chris, in high school at Maize HS where he was recruited by numerous high major schools including Kansas State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Creighton and UNLV.