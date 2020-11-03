JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Jays defeated Smith Cotton 3-0 to win the Class 4 District 10 Championship Tuesday night.
Breck McGrail scored the first goal of the night for the Jays to make it 1-0 Jefferson City with 31 minutes to go in the first half. McGrail scored the goal in front of his older brother Brady, who was back from the Air Force and in the stands to watch Breck play for the first time.
The Jays didn't stop there. Darby Hall scored on a penalty kick to extend the lead to 2-0 at halftime.
The Jays added one more goal in the second half to pick up a 3-0 win and take the district title. Jefferson City will open play in the state playoffs on Saturday November 7th against the winner of the District 9 title game to be played Wednesday between Hickman and Blue Springs.