0:45 HIGHLIGHTS: Jefferson City flies past Blair Oaks Jays come back from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Falcons 56-50.

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City erase a 15-point second half deficit to defeat Blair Oaks 56-50.

The Jays celebrated senior night before tipping off against the Falcons, honoring seniors Cole Heller, Tripp Maassen, Steven Samuels, and manager Aarush Deshpande.

Jefferson City used points off of turnovers to give themselves an early 13-7 lead in the 1st quarter. The Falcons would lock down the Jays the rest of the half from there.

Blair Oaks was able to use a 19-2 run that spanned over both quarters to lead 26-15 at halftime. An old fashioned three-point play by Dylan Hair gave the Falcons their largest lead of the game at 32-17.

That's when Jays' Jordan Martin added to the scoreboard. Martin helped Jefferson City start a 15-1 run to make it a one-point game in the 3rd quarter.

The Jays used that momentum in the second half to take a 38-37 lead. Martin would later give Jefferson City the lead for good, thanks to another bucket off of a Blair Oaks turnover.

Martin led the Jays with 20 points, all in the second half. Samuels added 16 points, while Heller had 10 points for Jefferson City.

Zach Henry led the Falcons with a game-high 24 points, making four of the team's six shots from three-point range.

Jefferson City (16-6) will next travel to the St. Louis area to take on Principia (18-5) on Feb. 13. Blair Oaks (14-9) will also be on the road next, visiting Tri-County Conference foe California (10-12) on Feb. 14.